ProxyNode 1-Day Volume Tops $179.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $67,270.44 and $179.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00394189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01377919 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 184,457,451 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

