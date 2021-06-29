Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

