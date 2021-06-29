Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 29,440 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

