Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 4,283 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GATX by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 15.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GATX opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

