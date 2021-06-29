Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,910 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Covetrus worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

