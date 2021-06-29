Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $48,739,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

