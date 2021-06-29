Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $111,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.47. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,524. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.33.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.13.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.