PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 284,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,996,796 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $54.47.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

