PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.