Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 5,496,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,679.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

