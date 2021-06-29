PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NYSE:PVH opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

