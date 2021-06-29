Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.47 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $798.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $751.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

