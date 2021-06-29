Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reduced by Analyst

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $47.59 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

