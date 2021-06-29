Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

