Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.