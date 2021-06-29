Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Increased by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Truist lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.14 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

