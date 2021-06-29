Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

