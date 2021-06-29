Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Cut by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

