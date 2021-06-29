QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.04.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE QGEN opened at $49.33 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 199.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 132,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.