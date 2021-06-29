QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.28. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

