QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

