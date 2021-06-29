QS Investors LLC Buys 24,000 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $226,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

