QS Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,472,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,202,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $185.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

