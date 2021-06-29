QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 106,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 148,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 148,787 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

