QS Investors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

