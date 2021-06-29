QS Investors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

