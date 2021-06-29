Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,676 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

