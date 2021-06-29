Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 154.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after buying an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,938,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.