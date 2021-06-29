Quantbot Technologies LP Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.30. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.