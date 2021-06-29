Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 20,383 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 3,341.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Enova International worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ENVA stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,331. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

