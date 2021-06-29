Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,248 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2,650.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 425.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.44 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.22.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

