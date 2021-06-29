Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 6,878 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 454.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.