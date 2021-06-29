Quantis Network (QUAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $33.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $14,451.87 and $33.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

