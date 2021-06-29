Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

