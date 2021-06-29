Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.37. 28,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,870. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.