Quest Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.91. 17,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,605. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $297.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

