Quest Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,457 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $396.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.91. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $296.83 and a 12 month high of $397.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

