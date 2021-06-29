Quest Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 376.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,493.15. 18,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,976. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,233.47. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,409.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

