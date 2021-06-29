Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.95. 14,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $589.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.87. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

