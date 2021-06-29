Quilter Plc Acquires 27,473 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

