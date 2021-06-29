Quilter Plc Has $139.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,450.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,354.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

