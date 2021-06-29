Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 1.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $60,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

XYL opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.06 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

