Quilter Plc Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

