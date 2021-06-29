Quilter Plc Purchases 3,687 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.