Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QUISF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

