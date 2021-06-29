Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QUISF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

