Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,106 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.