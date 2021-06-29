Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce sales of $23.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the lowest is $23.27 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $99.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 10,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

