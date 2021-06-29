Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 1,000 Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$15,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,749,975.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00.

TSE:ET opened at C$14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

