Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

