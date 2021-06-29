Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.78.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 67.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.